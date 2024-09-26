Infuse Vodka With Candy Corn For Unforgettable Halloween Cocktails

The viral TikTok Monster Mash mimosa is a fun Halloween drink, but one cocktail isn't enough to sate the public's thirst for seasonal libations. Halloween is enjoying a steady year-over-year increase in popularity, and everyone, from Insta-baddies to cool moms, is on the lookout for fun ways to celebrate. This year, go batty with DIY candy corn vodka that is cheap, easy to make, and endlessly hackable for ooky-spooky sips at your graveyard smash.

On the list of vodka infusions you need to start making, you probably weren't thinking about America's most controversial Halloween candy: candy corn. These waxy, sugary kernels are a hot topic because it seems like folks either can't get enough of them or loathe them with the fire of a thousand burning suns. Just because you don't like eating them doesn't mean you won't like sipping them, however. All you need is a bag of candy corn and a bottle of vodka, and you're well on your way to a scarily good adult beverage.