Infuse Vodka With Candy Corn For Unforgettable Halloween Cocktails
The viral TikTok Monster Mash mimosa is a fun Halloween drink, but one cocktail isn't enough to sate the public's thirst for seasonal libations. Halloween is enjoying a steady year-over-year increase in popularity, and everyone, from Insta-baddies to cool moms, is on the lookout for fun ways to celebrate. This year, go batty with DIY candy corn vodka that is cheap, easy to make, and endlessly hackable for ooky-spooky sips at your graveyard smash.
On the list of vodka infusions you need to start making, you probably weren't thinking about America's most controversial Halloween candy: candy corn. These waxy, sugary kernels are a hot topic because it seems like folks either can't get enough of them or loathe them with the fire of a thousand burning suns. Just because you don't like eating them doesn't mean you won't like sipping them, however. All you need is a bag of candy corn and a bottle of vodka, and you're well on your way to a scarily good adult beverage.
Candy corn vodka couldn't be easier to make or transform
It's so easy to infuse candy corn into vodka that you can pull it off the same day as your next get-together. Just put one cup of candy corn in a large jar with a lid, fill it to the top with vodka, and let the mixture steep. The flavor will be ready to go after 3-4 hours, although different recipes suggest letting the vodka marinate for a couple of days or even a week. The longer it sits, the stronger the candy flavor, and the brighter the orange color of the mixture will develop. When you are ready to use it, strain the mixture and chill it.
Candy corn's actual flavor seems to be a mixture of honey and vanilla, which makes the infused vodka perfect for either straight sipping or sweet cocktails. Imagine orange martinis with edible glitter to make them sparkle or a moody Cosmo with blackberry juice instead of cranberry. Or kick it straight back to college and use the infused vodka to make crowd-pleasing Jello shots in orange, lime, and grape flavors. No matter where your candy corn vodka takes you, the Halloween spirit is sure to follow.