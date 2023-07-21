The Unexpected Sauce That'll Bring New Life To Boring Old French Fries

If you're munching on french fries, chances are there's a bottle of ketchup nearby. French fries and ketchup are a classic duo for many. For those with an aversion to the pairing, mayo, ranch, and barbecue may be the go-to condiment.

Whether you are devoted to the classics or like to dip your fries in uncommon sauces occasionally, peanut butter should be on your radar the next time you get a side of fries. That's right, fries and peanut butter may sound like an unlikely pairing, but it's an accustomed dish in the Netherlands.

The peanut sauce, otherwise known as pindekass or pindasaus, is a dipping sauce that comprises peanut butter, sambal — an Indonesian chili paste — coconut milk, and lemongrass, among other ingredients. The name translates to "peanut cheese" in English, which is spot on, given its gooey consistency. Next time you bake yourself a tray of fries or grab them from the drive-thru, make sure to whip up this savory sauce.