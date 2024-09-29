The One-Ingredient Secret To The Best Veggie Burgers Of Your Life
Veggie burgers are a delicious alternative to meat burgers and a great way to sneak in some extra fiber into your meal. From chickpeas to broccoli and mushrooms, there are plenty of vegetables that can be made into a delicious patty, which is what makes meat-free burgers such a versatile dish. Despite this, there are a few ways in which it can fall short — or apart. Sometimes, your burgers may not hold together when cooking, or they just turn out a little too dry. Well, there's one unexpected ingredient that can solve a few of your burger pitfalls — avocado.
Avocado is commonly used as a topping in veggie burgers, but mashing avocados straight into your burger patties makes for the perfect binding ingredient. Avocado is a food that contains plenty of healthy fats and will work well as a binder to hold together the rest of your veggie burger ingredients. Its buttery texture will also add a rich and creamy element to your burgers, which is something that binding agents like egg or flaxseed won't. Even if you don't like the taste of avocado on its own, it won't really affect the flavor of your patty.
Avocado is the answer to creamy veggie burgers
If your veggie burger recipe has a binding ingredient, like eggs, yogurt, or flaxseed, swap it out for the same amount of mashed avocado. Adding half an avocado will be enough for four to six veggie burgers. Make sure that your avocado is ripe, as it needs to be easily mashed and incorporated with the rest of your ingredients. If you've realized it's still too firm only after opening it, try pickling the unripe avocado for a delicious snack! Once you've mixed the mashed avocado with the other ingredients, your mixture should come together easily when you shape it into patties. If you find it too crumbly, add a little more mashed avocado until you have the right consistency.
Cook your veggie burgers and serve with your favorite burger toppings, which can include the other half of your avocado. Not only will your veggie burgers be extra creamy, but they will also keep you satisfied and full for longer since avocados are high in both fiber and fats.