The One-Ingredient Secret To The Best Veggie Burgers Of Your Life

Veggie burgers are a delicious alternative to meat burgers and a great way to sneak in some extra fiber into your meal. From chickpeas to broccoli and mushrooms, there are plenty of vegetables that can be made into a delicious patty, which is what makes meat-free burgers such a versatile dish. Despite this, there are a few ways in which it can fall short — or apart. Sometimes, your burgers may not hold together when cooking, or they just turn out a little too dry. Well, there's one unexpected ingredient that can solve a few of your burger pitfalls — avocado.

Avocado is commonly used as a topping in veggie burgers, but mashing avocados straight into your burger patties makes for the perfect binding ingredient. Avocado is a food that contains plenty of healthy fats and will work well as a binder to hold together the rest of your veggie burger ingredients. Its buttery texture will also add a rich and creamy element to your burgers, which is something that binding agents like egg or flaxseed won't. Even if you don't like the taste of avocado on its own, it won't really affect the flavor of your patty.