Why Pomegranate Seeds Are Traditionally Eaten On Rosh Hashanah

Just as the classic Jewish deli has become a storied component of daily life for big city dwellers, so has the cultural influence of Jewish holidays made its way into the tapestry of American culture. Around 60% of Jewish Americans say they have shared a holiday with a non-Jewish friend. With the upcoming celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, it helps to be educated about traditional foods eaten on these high holy days and the symbolism behind them. Brisket is eaten on most Jewish holidays because it is a historically inexpensive cut of meat with the potential for big flavor, for instance, but there are certain foods of ceremonial importance that should be eaten on Rosh Hashanah specifically.

Challah, apples with honey, fish, couscous, and dates will typically show up at a Rosh Hashanah dinner, but so will pomegranates. The ruby-red arils, or seeds, of pomegranates are visually striking and have a tart flavor not entirely unlike cranberries. On top of tasting delicious, pomegranates symbolize abundant blessings and inner worth. Additionally, the Torah lists pomegranates as one of seven fruits that were significant to the ancient Israelis.