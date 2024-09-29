Crushed Ramen Noodles Give The Crunch Your Coleslaw Has Been Waiting For

If you've never had ramen noodles in your salad, it might be time to start rethinking how you've been utilizing this convenience food for that purpose. This inexpensive brick of noodles is not only a college staple, but it can add a crunchy element to just about any salad, including coleslaw. Shredded cabbage and carrots mixed with chopped spring onions tossed in a dressing of mayo or a tangy vinaigrette is delicious to eat alongside fried chicken or nestled on top of pulled pork. Still, when you add in some crushed ramen, it becomes a unique meal all by itself.

Instant ramen noodles — made from flour, salt, water, and an alkaline water known as kansui – are steamed, air-dried, and fried before they are packaged. They are tasty and can be made in just a few minutes when you want something fast to make and satisfying to eat. But all of these qualities also make their uncooked version a perfect salad topping that adds texture and a salty flavor to coleslaw. Once you add them to this dish, you will discover they have a place in your salad topping repertoire right beside those nuts, croutons, and fried onions.