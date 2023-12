Spiced Honey Is The Perfect Addition To Your Traditional Holiday Ham

Spiced honey is easy to make at home and usually contains a selection of ground spices such as nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon. These spices embody earthy tones, adding woody, sweet, bitter, and nutty notes to the honey. Alongside these spices, chili flakes or mustard can mingle into the honey for some added heat, as well as garlic powder for a tangy nudge, and butter for a more creamy glaze. Opting for unsalted butter is advised, as you don't want the glaze to make the ham overly salty. Lastly, for a bright and light spiced taste, lemon juice can be added to accentuate the honey's natural floral notes while toning down the sweetness.

It's relatively easy to adjust the spiced honey to the flavors you want as well, as you can taste test it before layering onto the ham. To mold all these wonderful spiced aromas to the honey, it's paramount that hot honey is used and the ingredients are simmered together. Heating the honey also creates a smoother texture that's more easily spread across the surface of the meat. However, it is speculated that overheating honey can diminish some of the naturally rustic aromas within, so refrain from putting your honey over prolonged heat.