Spiced Honey Is The Perfect Addition To Your Traditional Holiday Ham

There are over 300 varieties of honey to choose from, varying in taste, texture, and appearance. Like the spiced ingredients inside your honey, you'll want to mindfully select the nectar so that it marries with the aromas you want to highlight. Honey also doesn't go bad, so you can invest in a new variety and store it for future recipes as long as needed.

Generally, concerning taste, pale-colored honey is light. Clover and acacia honey are both mild varieties that blend floral hues into cooked dishes. They have a sweet disposition that's not overpowering, so they are ideal for a glaze that includes other sweet ingredients such as molasses or brown sugar.

At the other end of the scale is buckwheat honey, which is available in shades of dark amber to black and has a much more intense flavor. It's not necessarily sweet but layered with rich woody notes echoing earthy, musky, and malty sentiments. It pairs well with savory dishes where the buckwheat balances the salty elements well. Either way you choose, spiced honey is the ultimate ingredient to turn your holiday ham into the showstopper it deserves to be.