The Discontinued Purple Heinz Ketchup We Can't Believe Was Real

The early 2000s wasn't just iconic because it introduced us to Britney Spears, MySpace, and Rory and Lorelai Gilmore's eccentric mother-daughter dynamic. The zany, brainy miscellany of hilariously experimental food products also helped define those early days of the 21st century. From pizza chips to McDonald's snack wraps and M&M Kudos bars, there are dozens of discontinued snack foods we wish the market would bring back. None, however, are quite as hilarious and bizarre as Heinz's E-Zee Squirt purple ketchup.

The violet condiment was introduced to nationwide shelves in 2001 as a fresh new installment of the Heinz company's colorful ketchup line. The purple variety arrived on the heels of the green E-Zee Squirt bottle, which sold over 10 million bottles in just seven months. Featuring a narrow spout designed for artistic precision, the bottle allowed children to transform their favorite ketchup-ready meals into a canvas for painting masterpieces and spontaneous scribble scrabble. Aside from a generous swirl of Blue Number 1 and Red Number 3, the purple E-Zee Squirt condiment recipe was no different from the original Heinz ketchup formula.

Despite its initial popularity, the purple ketchup was discontinued in 2006. Whether it was due to rising health concerns over food dyes or a shift in consumer behavior, after nearly two decades since its inception, it doesn't look like this colorful ketchup is coming back anytime soon.