Crispy Fried Garlic Is The Mashed Potato Topping You Never Knew You Needed

To make crispy fried garlic on the stove top, all you need is minced garlic and oil. Mincing the garlic in a food processor is the easiest way to prep a big batch. It only takes five to ten minutes at medium-high heat to get your garlic crispy. The trick with fried garlic is to it monitor closely and take it off the heat as soon as the garlic is golden, to avoid burning. When it's done, drain on a paper towel, and you'll be left with crunchy fried bits of garlic. You can also try making crispy garlic in your microwave, where you cook the garlic 15 seconds at a time until it's golden.

Make your mashed potatoes as you usually would, and sprinkle the fried garlic on top, right before serving. If you add your fried garlic too early, the pieces will lose some of their crispiness. Be sure to save the garlic oil from your fried garlic, which can be used in salad dressings or marinades, and can even replace some of the butter in your mashed potatoes for an added layer of garlicky flavor. As well as crispy bits, you can fry crispy garlic chips — both are the perfect topping for salads, soups, and pasta.