Your Banana Bread Is Missing One Simple Ingredient

On paper, banana bread is a simple recipe. In reality, however, the huge list of variables makes for endless riffing on a theme. Add-ins! Toppings! Banana bread that requires no baking at all! There are so many things to try that you'll never reach the end. Our favorite variation on this classic, however, is banana bread with some texture. The best way to impart that texture that you haven't tried yet? Seeds. Whether scattered atop the bread before baking or incorporated into the batter, seeds bring new life to this treat. Plus, the wide range of seed options means you can continue experimenting with banana bread for years to come, while imbuing it with crunch and extra nutritional benefits.

That's right — there are nutritional benefits to be had. Seeds contain fiber, calcium, protein, and healthy fats. They also taste amazing. Given the fact that banana bread is already high on the scale of delicious eats, this is a serious bonus. Don't just take our word for it, though. Toss in some seeds yourself and enjoy the toasty depth they bring to this bread.