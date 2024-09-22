Your Banana Bread Is Missing One Simple Ingredient
On paper, banana bread is a simple recipe. In reality, however, the huge list of variables makes for endless riffing on a theme. Add-ins! Toppings! Banana bread that requires no baking at all! There are so many things to try that you'll never reach the end. Our favorite variation on this classic, however, is banana bread with some texture. The best way to impart that texture that you haven't tried yet? Seeds. Whether scattered atop the bread before baking or incorporated into the batter, seeds bring new life to this treat. Plus, the wide range of seed options means you can continue experimenting with banana bread for years to come, while imbuing it with crunch and extra nutritional benefits.
That's right — there are nutritional benefits to be had. Seeds contain fiber, calcium, protein, and healthy fats. They also taste amazing. Given the fact that banana bread is already high on the scale of delicious eats, this is a serious bonus. Don't just take our word for it, though. Toss in some seeds yourself and enjoy the toasty depth they bring to this bread.
Add some sesame and see the difference
Nigella, sesame, poppy, and sunflower seeds all have a nutty flavor. Amp up the toastiness of these varieties with brown butter. (In fact, you should go ahead and always incorporate brown butter into your banana bread.) You can also go totally nuts with peanut butter banana bread, which will not only make you think of Elvis, but also deliver a healthy serving of protein. Those with peanut sensitivities can sub in another nut butter for similarly delicious results.
Having tummy issues? Select seeds that are known to pack a fibrous punch, like pumpkin and squash seeds; fiber encourages gut and bowel health. As a bonus, these larger varieties pack some of the most flavor in the seed family. Mix them into your banana bread with some maple syrup and cinnamon for a quintessential taste of autumn.
If you want to max out your protein, healthy fats, and fiber, mix several seeds together, both inside and on top of your loaf. Use whole wheat flour instead of enriched, and enliven the mixture with flaked coconut and raisins. The result is a seed-tastic, slightly sweet, outrageously textural banana bread that shines equally as breakfast or a late-night snack.