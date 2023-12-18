For Next-Level Banana Bread, Add In Some Peanut Butter

Banana bread isn't something most people plan to bake. It just sort of happens when the bananas in the fruit bowl get passed over for so long that they turn brown and start to get mushy. Luckily, banana bread is pretty tasty — some might even say it's tastier than the fruit it's made of. But that doesn't mean it can't still be improved upon from time to time. From nuts to dried fruit and even chocolate chips, plenty of ingredients will upgrade your banana bread recipe. One that you might not have thought of just yet is peanut butter.

Not only will peanut butter give that loaf of banana bread a richer flavor, but it will also pack a punch of protein into every bite. The nut butter will also add vitamins and fiber, giving the dessert-like bread a nutritious boost. Peanut butter and bananas aren't just a tasty combination; they're also a healthy one. While that may not make up for all the sugar in banana bread, it's all about balance, right?