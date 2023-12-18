For Next-Level Banana Bread, Add In Some Peanut Butter
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Banana bread isn't something most people plan to bake. It just sort of happens when the bananas in the fruit bowl get passed over for so long that they turn brown and start to get mushy. Luckily, banana bread is pretty tasty — some might even say it's tastier than the fruit it's made of. But that doesn't mean it can't still be improved upon from time to time. From nuts to dried fruit and even chocolate chips, plenty of ingredients will upgrade your banana bread recipe. One that you might not have thought of just yet is peanut butter.
Not only will peanut butter give that loaf of banana bread a richer flavor, but it will also pack a punch of protein into every bite. The nut butter will also add vitamins and fiber, giving the dessert-like bread a nutritious boost. Peanut butter and bananas aren't just a tasty combination; they're also a healthy one. While that may not make up for all the sugar in banana bread, it's all about balance, right?
Should you use creamy or chunky peanut butter?
Ah, the age-old question: Creamy or chunky? Simply put, either one will work, and which one you use is purely a matter of preference. If all you have is creamy peanut butter, then there is no need to take a trip to the store just to pick up the chunky kind. And if it's the chunky stuff you find in your pantry, your banana bread will be plenty nutty without needing to reach for the walnuts. They'll both add the same flavor, but one will be smooth, while the other will give your bread more texture.
Whichever type of peanut butter you choose, it will only take ½ cup to convert your regular recipe into peanut butter banana bread. Give it a try the next time a bunch of bananas start to turn brown on the counter; you won't regret it. It might even become a new family favorite.
Other ways to spruce up peanut butter banana bread
As with any kind of banana bread, the peanut butter variety doesn't have to be made into a loaf. It will be just as good or maybe even better as muffins. Or, if you want a real treat to satisfy your sweet tooth, make peanut butter-frosted banana bread cupcakes. After all, what could be better than peanut butter cream cheese frosting slathered on top of moist banana bread cupcakes?
Chocolate chips are already a well-known way to liven up banana bread, and adding them along with peanut butter will no doubt create a delectable flavor combination. But don't sleep on peanut butter chips — they're a great way to up the sweet, nutty factor when it comes to banana bread. Or try Reese's baking chips for a loaf (or muffins) that will be out of this world. The options are almost endless, and they all start with peanut butter.