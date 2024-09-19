A Whoopie Pie Pan Is The Unexpected Weapon To Hack Your Breakfast
Whoopie pie pans are unsurprisingly named after the delicious dessert you usually bake in them — whoopie pies. This is a truly nostalgic delicacy, with a fluffy marshmallow filling sandwiched between two soft cocoa cakes. Although you can make these marshmallow-filled cakes without a whoopie pie pan, using one can give them a perfectly round, store-bought aesthetic. But if you're not making this unusually named treat regularly, your pan might be collecting dust on your pantry shelf. There's a very easy way to change this, and that's to start using your whoopie pie pan for some breakfast classics.
A whoopie pie pan is similar in design to a muffin pan, but the baking holes have less depth, making them perfect for cooking breakfast classics, like eggs or pancakes. These pans usually have a 12-pie capacity, which means you can make your breakfast items in bulk, saving you time and effort, especially if there are many mouths to feed. Any leftovers can become the perfect school or afternoon snack.
Your egg cups deserve a whoopie pie pan
An English muffin breakfast sandwich is a savory breakfast classic, which often features a soft egg cup layer. Baking egg cups in your whoopie pie pan – instead of how you'd usually cook them and cut them into circles – is a great way to eliminate leftover egg. Start by scrambling or blending 8-9 eggs with other required ingredients, pouring the mixture evenly into each hole, and baking for 8-11 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Although whoopie pie pans are often non-stick, grease each hole before pouring in your egg mixture. This makes them easier to pop out and put straight into your English muffins with your bacon, sausage, and cheese.
Eggs can go from cooked to overcooked quickly, so keep an eye on them when baking and make sure to take them out as soon as they've set. These egg cups are also freezer-friendly, which means you can meal prep for any busy weeks ahead. Simply place your cooked and cooled egg cups in a container or Ziploc bag in the freezer and reheat as needed in your microwave for 30 seconds. Not only does a whoopie pie pan help you bake egg cups quicker and in bulk, but it will also give you the perfect shape for your English muffin.
Mini pancakes in a whoopie pie pan
For fans of a sweeter breakfast, transform your whoopie pie pan into a fluffy mini pancake pan. Making pancakes this way is a great breakfast hack that eliminates standing over your frying pan as you wait for the right moment flip it. Additionally, you don't have to worry about your first few pancakes going cold, as they will all bake synchronously. Whether you're making your own pancake recipe or using a store-bought mix, pour your batter into a greased whoopie pie pan. Fill each hole about halfway and bake for 7-9 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for the fluffiest mini pancakes.
You can also upgrade your pancakes with some add-ins before baking, such as fruity pebbles, blueberries, or chocolate chips. In the unlikely case you have leftovers, these pancakes can also be frozen and reheated in the microwave for 20 seconds each — or increase that time, for instance, to a minute if you're reheating in batches of five. If you're feeling extra creative, you could even turn these pancakes into pancake whoopie pies by making a marshmallow filling and sandwiching it between two pancakes. Whether you like your breakfast savory or sweet, your spare whoopie pie pan might just come in handy.