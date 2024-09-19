A Whoopie Pie Pan Is The Unexpected Weapon To Hack Your Breakfast

Whoopie pie pans are unsurprisingly named after the delicious dessert you usually bake in them — whoopie pies. This is a truly nostalgic delicacy, with a fluffy marshmallow filling sandwiched between two soft cocoa cakes. Although you can make these marshmallow-filled cakes without a whoopie pie pan, using one can give them a perfectly round, store-bought aesthetic. But if you're not making this unusually named treat regularly, your pan might be collecting dust on your pantry shelf. There's a very easy way to change this, and that's to start using your whoopie pie pan for some breakfast classics.

A whoopie pie pan is similar in design to a muffin pan, but the baking holes have less depth, making them perfect for cooking breakfast classics, like eggs or pancakes. These pans usually have a 12-pie capacity, which means you can make your breakfast items in bulk, saving you time and effort, especially if there are many mouths to feed. Any leftovers can become the perfect school or afternoon snack.