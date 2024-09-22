The Key Difference That Separates Cider From Mead

Cider and mead are enjoying a resurgence in popularity. As homebrewing continues to soar as a hobby, these two drinks are stepping to the forefront; both are relatively easy to craft in your garage. Make no mistake, though: Mead and cider aren't flashes in the pan. In fact, they're among the most ancient alcoholic beverages in human history. Moreover, while mead and cider are both fun to sip straight, they also lend themselves to surprising and tasty combinations: Apple cider in a Bellini cocktail brings a touch of fall to a traditional summer drink, while mead can work well in a martini. These alcohols share so much, they're often uttered in the same breath. But there are also more than a few elements that distinguish them from each other.

Cider and mead are both fermented alcohol products. However, cider is made from apples, while mead is made from honey. An even bigger difference is that mead is capable of containing a much higher alcohol content than cider. But the key distinction between the two drinks comes down to a matter of practicality: Mead doesn't play well with many foods, while cider is an excellent partner to all kinds of comestibles.