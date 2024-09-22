The Key Difference That Separates Cider From Mead
Cider and mead are enjoying a resurgence in popularity. As homebrewing continues to soar as a hobby, these two drinks are stepping to the forefront; both are relatively easy to craft in your garage. Make no mistake, though: Mead and cider aren't flashes in the pan. In fact, they're among the most ancient alcoholic beverages in human history. Moreover, while mead and cider are both fun to sip straight, they also lend themselves to surprising and tasty combinations: Apple cider in a Bellini cocktail brings a touch of fall to a traditional summer drink, while mead can work well in a martini. These alcohols share so much, they're often uttered in the same breath. But there are also more than a few elements that distinguish them from each other.
Cider and mead are both fermented alcohol products. However, cider is made from apples, while mead is made from honey. An even bigger difference is that mead is capable of containing a much higher alcohol content than cider. But the key distinction between the two drinks comes down to a matter of practicality: Mead doesn't play well with many foods, while cider is an excellent partner to all kinds of comestibles.
Cider can be combined with snacks, while mead works best alone
Broad Street Cider brewmaster Jon Moore minced no words when talking to New Orleans magazine: "Mead is hard to pair. Fresh goat cheese and bread are about it." This has to do with what mead tastes like – or doesn't. The thing about mead is, the ingredients used in brewing it will drastically change the flavor profile, which makes pairing the drink with food a tricky proposition. That's not to say that mead isn't enjoyable as an after-dinner refreshment. Even mead fans, however, agree that it's hard to match up with complementary bites.
Cider, on the other hand, has a more consistent flavor profile. While the types of apples used to make hard cider can vary, both sweet and dry ciders have noticeable floral aromas, and a taste of apple ranging from subtle to strong. When it comes to food, cider is a chameleon, playing nicely with traditional nibbles of charcuterie all the way to desserts and even sushi. On your next game day get-together, serve cider with traditional noshes like buffalo wings, seven layer dip, and pimento cheese balls. If you're eating it, there's likely a cider that matches it beautifully.