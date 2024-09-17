The Differences Between Meat For Stewing And Grilling

Heading to the butcher shop — or the butcher's counter of your favorite grocery store — can be intimidating, especially if you're planning on trying something new. And honestly, that's just one great reason that you should really consider buying meat from your local butcher: They have the expertise that's needed to answer any and all of your questions. That includes what sets different cuts of meat apart from each other and what's best for specific uses, but let's give you some background on some of the key differences between the meat you're going to be picking up for slow-cooking in a delicious stew, and something you might opt to grill.

At the heart of the matter is how long it's going to take for meat to cook to a state that it's tender. Let's take ribeye, which is generally thought to be one of the best steaks for grilling. That has it all, including the right amount of fat and marbling that will render into the meat and help make it tender and juicy pretty quickly. Other cuts — like round and brisket — will come off that grill incredibly tough, but why?

In a nutshell, the harder a muscle has to work while the cow's alive, the tougher the meat is going to be. Tougher meat means it's going to take more time and more work to transform it into something tender, but at the same time, it's worth the extra effort. There's nothing quite like a delicious, warm-you-from-the-inside beef and Guinness stew on a chilly evening, and perfection like that takes time.