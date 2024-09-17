How To Turn Your Favorite Coffee Creamer Into A No-Frills Icing

If you need a quick icing, you need to know about this two-ingredient hack featuring items you likely already have in your pantry — especially if you're a coffee drinker. The ingredients are powdered sugar and your favorite coffee creamer, such as a simple sweet cream or vanilla flavor. By mixing these two ingredients, you'll create an easy icing that is sweet and a little milky in flavor — and, overall, the perfect companion to a plethora of desserts, such as homemade cinnamon rolls.

To make the simple icing, start with 1 cup of powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon of coffee creamer. This will yield an icing that is a bit thick, so if you prefer a thinner consistency, then add a second tablespoon of creamer. Simply whisk the two ingredients together in a mixing bowl until smooth.

If you feel like the icing is lacking flavor — either because you used a basic creamer or you used vanilla but want a stronger impact — then you can add in ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract to transform the recipe into vanilla icing, which will pair well with just about any dessert. Of course, adding vanilla extract is not the only way to infuse flavor into this easy icing.