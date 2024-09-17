How Neiman Marcus Bars Got Their Name

Fashion has always had an air of mystery, so why shouldn't a dessert named after one of fashion's greatest stalwarts, Neiman Marcus? Part cookie and part cake, the Neiman Marcus bar stirs up more questions than answers. Some say it is a variation of the St. Louis gooey butter bar. Or perhaps they are one and the same. Even the origin of the name Neiman Marcus bar is up for debate.

Were they ever served or sold at Neiman Marcus? Are they the result of an exclusive store recipe attached to a hefty price tag? Or are they named because they are as rich as those who shop in the venerable Dallas-based department store?

The last theory is the most likely. Based on its website, Neiman Marcus does not sell its own brand of bars or cookies or anything resembling the bars, even under another brand name. The story of Neiman Marcus bars has been conflated with an infamous tale surrounding its chocolate chip cookies. According to that story, a woman asked Neiman Marcus for its recipe and was told it would cost either "five" or "two-fifty," depending on the storyteller. The woman, who didn't realize she had signed her credit card for $500 or $250, again depending on the storyteller, is so incensed she shares the recipe with everyone she knows. The department store has debunked the story and once posted its chocolate chip cookie recipe on its website.