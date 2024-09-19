Dirty Martini Spritzers Are The Filthiest Way To Take On The Summer Trend
The world of martinis can get confusing. Dry, dirty, extra dirty, filthy martinis — the terms can set your head spinning more than that second cocktail. That's not to mention the sweeter versions of the classic drink, such as espresso martinis, lemon drop martinis, and the decadent chocolate martini. All variations are very different in their flavor as well as in their alcohol content.
You're about to be introduced to yet another variation of the traditional martini: The dirty martini spritzer. This cocktail is lower in alcohol due to the addition of soda water, which slightly dilutes the drink and gives it a lighter flavor. What's more, the bubbles make this a perfect patio drink for the summer.
Spritzers are a great alternative for those who enjoy a more delicate cocktail. If you're looking for a light, refreshing, less boozy drink, the dirty martini spritzer may be for you. The good news is that it's as easy as adding three ounces of soda water to a dirty martini.
A lighter dirty martini
Martinis are traditionally made with only a couple of ingredients: Dry vermouth and gin or vodka, depending on your preference. To make a dirty martini, green olive brine — the liquid in a jar of green olives — is added. Adding more brine makes it filthy.
The alcohol content of a regular dirty martini is around 15% (a glass of white wine is typically 11%). However, adding seltzer can decrease the overall volume of alcohol in the drink, which is good news for anyone who is watching their alcohol consumption.
If you plan on making your own dirty martini spritzer, olives are a must for garnishing the drink and providing the brine to make it dirty. A dash of bitters can also be added to introduce another layer of flavor. Just make sure you add the bubbly seltzer after shaking the rest of the ingredients in the cocktail shaker to avoid a fizzy mess.