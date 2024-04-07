There's More Than One Oven Temperature For The Best Baked Pork Chops

Baked pork chops are tender, juicy, and super easy to make. Simply season or marinate, toss them on a sheet pan, and stick them in the oven — no hot flames in your face or flipping required. Just remember this crucial but simple tip to ensure your chops bake beautifully: Set your oven to the correct temperature.

The best oven temperature for your pork chops largely depends on the size of the chops, whether they have breading, and if you prefer a crispy exterior. It's common to bake pork chops at either 350 or 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but you can choose a temperature in between or slightly above those temps as long as you adjust your cooking time.

If you have thick chops, baking them at a lower temperature, like 350, might take longer but will ensure your chops turn out tender and cook evenly inside and out. This is also the best oven temp for chops that you've pan-seared before baking since they already have a crispy, caramelized exterior.

Meanwhile, if making a tasty breaded pork chop, choose a higher oven temp, like 400, to get the bread crumbs nice and crispy. Cooking at a higher temperature will also create a more caramelized texture on unbreaded pork chops. As a bonus, you don't have to cook them as long — but keep an eye on the time to make sure you don't overcook your pork chops.