While in its most basic form, cottage cheese is a dairy-rich food loaded with ample amounts of protein, there are some brands that are better for you than others. Out of all the available options at your neighborhood grocery store, Daisy cottage cheese with strawberries may be one variety worth skipping. The ingredient list for this fruit-based snack may include more additives than necessary. To better understand the differences that set this specific brand of cottage cheese apart from the rest, it's important to know what makes cottage cheese healthy in the first place.

Cottage cheese is a fresh cheese made up of curds from pasteurized cow's milk. Due to its mild taste, these creamy curds prove to be a versatile food that can be easily incorporated into a well-rounded diet. One ½ cup of low fat cottage cheese contains 14 grams of protein and significant amounts of selenium, phosphorus, and riboflavin. Since cottage cheese is made from milk that contains varying amounts of fat and occasionally includes added ingredients, the benefits of cottage cheese may differ depending on the brand. Specifically, Daisy cottage cheese with strawberries not only has added sugars from the strawberry puree, but also more sodium than conventional servings of other popular varieties. This variety is also made with 4% milk fat, meaning each individual container includes a significant amount of saturated fat.