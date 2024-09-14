The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Popcorn Is A Spicy Salt Bomb

Popcorn is a great choice for a snack. It's airy enough that you can munch it with abandon, but high in fiber, which is associated with digestive regularity and a lower risk of heart disease. Smithsonian Magazine says that popcorn's popularity spiked in the late nineteenth century for a number of simple reasons: it was cheap, it smelled good, and it was fun to pop. People today have the same justifications for loving popcorn.

Your popcorn pick can make or break movie night. Regardless of the flick you've chosen, it's an indisputable fact that the snack situation has to be on point. Facing the microwave popcorn selection at the grocery store can be overwhelming, however. Do you choose buttered or unbuttered? Do you sprinkle seasoning on top (see our ranking of Orville Redenbacher's six popcorn seasonings)? Or maybe you buy a flavor, like kettle corn or something cheesy? The glut of choices is enough to paralyze you with indecision.

One's things for sure, though. The microwave popcorn you should never reach for is Act II Hot & Spicy. Laden with a slew of undesirable ingredients, this variety is at the bottom of our list, and it deserves a similar spot on yours.