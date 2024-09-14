The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Popcorn Is A Spicy Salt Bomb
Popcorn is a great choice for a snack. It's airy enough that you can munch it with abandon, but high in fiber, which is associated with digestive regularity and a lower risk of heart disease. Smithsonian Magazine says that popcorn's popularity spiked in the late nineteenth century for a number of simple reasons: it was cheap, it smelled good, and it was fun to pop. People today have the same justifications for loving popcorn.
Your popcorn pick can make or break movie night. Regardless of the flick you've chosen, it's an indisputable fact that the snack situation has to be on point. Facing the microwave popcorn selection at the grocery store can be overwhelming, however. Do you choose buttered or unbuttered? Do you sprinkle seasoning on top (see our ranking of Orville Redenbacher's six popcorn seasonings)? Or maybe you buy a flavor, like kettle corn or something cheesy? The glut of choices is enough to paralyze you with indecision.
One's things for sure, though. The microwave popcorn you should never reach for is Act II Hot & Spicy. Laden with a slew of undesirable ingredients, this variety is at the bottom of our list, and it deserves a similar spot on yours.
Saturated fat, sodium, and food dye, oh, my!
The nutritional offenses that Act II Hot & Spicy microwave popcorn commits are numerous, and they start with the ridiculous amount of salt in one bag. A single bag packs in 42% of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recommended daily value of sodium. Those 960 milligrams of sodium are enough to get your heart pounding in a way that has nothing to do with any scary movies you might be watching.
Next, let's talk saturated fat. Also called solid fats, saturated fats are known to spike cholesterol, placing consumers at a higher risk of heart disease. A single serving of Act II Hot & Spicy contains 8 grams of saturated fat, which is 40% of the recommended daily amount. Imagine downing close to half your recommended intake as a snack!
Fresh from the microwave, the kernels are dusted in a lurid red color meant to indicate "spiciness" as a visual cue. You can probably guess, however, that this crimson hue is the work of artificial food dyes. The box lists Red 40 Lake and Yellow 6 Lake, which are two of the three food colorings considered by the Environmental Working Group to have the highest link with adverse health effects like inattentiveness and hyperactivity in children. There's just no need for chemical dye in popcorn, especially when natural food coloring is an option.
For a healthier option, try a homemade spicy popcorn
Luckily, forgoing the neon salt lick that is Act II Hot & Spicy microwave popcorn doesn't mean that you have to give up entirely on popcorn with a kick. It's easy as pie to make spicy popcorn at home. Not only is it healthier, but it will also probably taste better than anything in a microwavable bag.
Just pop some low-fat, unbuttered kernels and mix in your topping: melted butter and your hot sauce of choice can really enhance your popcorn. You can customize the mixture depending on how much fiery flavor you like. Toss the popcorn in the butter, or, for the best results, grab a food-safe spray bottle and mist the popcorn for an even coat. If you'd like, you can stop here. Otherwise, sprinkle with garlic powder, paprika, lime juice, and some grated parmesan cheese for the ultimate buttery, umami-riffic bowl with a kick. We predict that you'll never go back to the store-bought spicy 'corn, and your arteries will thank you.