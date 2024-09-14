The Boozy Twist Martha Stewart Adds To Her Perfect-For-Fall Spice Cookies

When it comes to desserts, Martha Stewart is a big believer that the best sweet treats are the ones you make with your own hands. Of course, if you're Stewart, they are, which is why you may want to borrow the boozy ingredient she uses to elevate molasses spice cookies. Stewart's recipe uses the standard spices you'd expect in a molasses cookie — ginger, allspice, nutmeg, ground cloves — but to bring a rich depth of flavor to this treat, she adds some alcohol to the mix in the form of rum.

The cookbook author and entrepreneur shared that these fall-inspired cookies are a modern-era version of the popular 18th-century New England favorite dubbed Joe Froggers. If you are unfamiliar, these cookies' origin story began in Marblehead, Massachusetts and gained the moniker thanks to Joseph Brown, a free African American man who served in the Revolutionary War, according to New England. Brown owned a tavern where his wife, Lucretia, invented these cookies made in an iron skillet. When the batter ran, it created shapes that often looked like frogs.