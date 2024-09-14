The Boozy Twist Martha Stewart Adds To Her Perfect-For-Fall Spice Cookies
When it comes to desserts, Martha Stewart is a big believer that the best sweet treats are the ones you make with your own hands. Of course, if you're Stewart, they are, which is why you may want to borrow the boozy ingredient she uses to elevate molasses spice cookies. Stewart's recipe uses the standard spices you'd expect in a molasses cookie — ginger, allspice, nutmeg, ground cloves — but to bring a rich depth of flavor to this treat, she adds some alcohol to the mix in the form of rum.
The cookbook author and entrepreneur shared that these fall-inspired cookies are a modern-era version of the popular 18th-century New England favorite dubbed Joe Froggers. If you are unfamiliar, these cookies' origin story began in Marblehead, Massachusetts and gained the moniker thanks to Joseph Brown, a free African American man who served in the Revolutionary War, according to New England. Brown owned a tavern where his wife, Lucretia, invented these cookies made in an iron skillet. When the batter ran, it created shapes that often looked like frogs.
Why use rum in cookies?
One of the most distinctive attributes of a Joe Frogger cookie is how long it is able to retain its freshness. This is largely due to the absence of eggs, but no eggs also means less moisture. This is where rum gets to show off. Adding rum to the batter imparts both moisture and a woody flavor and smell to these cookies. Rum, especially dark rum, has rich, smoky notes that do not overwhelm baked goods but rather intensify the flavor of your other ingredients.
The spirit's warm flavor profile, with notes of caramel, molasses, and spices, perfectly complements the other ingredients in Martha Stewart's take on this cookie. That said, Stewart adds quite a bit more of booze to her cookies than what you'll find in a traditional Joe Frogger. Most recipes call for about 2 tablespoons, but Stewart uses a whole ¼ cup. When it comes to alcohol, a little goes a long way, so you may need to experiment to find the right amount for your cookies. But as a rule of thumb, the media mogul is always right in her measurements.
Can you use rum extract?
If you don't keep rum in your kitchen pantry or home bar, you can use rum extract. One teaspoon of this flavored liquid will do the trick, but you should manage your expectations. Rum extract will not have quite the same effect on your cookies as actual rum. The alcohol has layers of complex flavors that the extract simply does not. A shot of bourbon or other whiskey would be a better alternative to an extract.
Rum can be a real game changer and the perfect secret weapon to impress family and friends. If you want to add a little booze to your brownies, chocolate chip cookies, gingerbread men cookies, or other baked goods, a good rule of thumb is to use the same amount of your chosen spirit as the amount of extract your recipe calls for.