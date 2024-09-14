If You're Looking For The Crispiest Chicken Skin Ever, Lose The Pan Lid Now

When it comes to chicken, we all have our preferences but there's one thing many of us can agree on: The skin is always the star of the show. Aside from holding all the delicious spices and seasonings, when it's cooked just right it crispens up and becomes groan-worthy with every bite. Getting that perfect crunch at home, though, can be tricky. If your roasted chicken isn't crisping up as it should, you might be making the mistake of keeping the lid on the pan while you're cooking.

It might seem counterintuitive, but covering the pan can actually work against you when you're aiming for crispy chicken skin. When you close the pan, you're essentially creating a steam room for the chicken to cook in. This can be great for some dishes, but it's definitely not ideal if you like your chicken extra crispy — all that steam is going to turn the skin soggy and mushy. The next time you're cooking chicken, try leaving the lid off. You'll be surprised at how much of a difference this small change can make.