Why You Might Want To Skip Out On Butter Basting Meat

Ever enjoy a thick, juicy restaurant steak? Chances are, it's been butter basted. Butter basting is the process of spooning butter over pan-seared meat, giving it a thick, delicious crust with a tender interior. It has long been considered the gold standard for making the perfect steak. After all, what doesn't taste better when drenched in golden butter? It's even part of Gordon Ramsay's repertoire. But there are instances where you might want to reconsider your cooking options, because butter basting can be time-consuming, and its benefits might be overblown. Fortunately, there are alternatives will give you that same rich flavor without the hassle.

It's easy to make mistakes when butter basting — if you burn your butter, there's no going back; the steak is ruined. It's also a little expensive, requiring quite a lot of butter per steak. While butter basting can form a lovely crust to retain moisture in your meat, it doesn't penetrate the steak's surface. Other fats can do the same job without as much potential to set off your fire alarm. Avocado oil has a much higher smoke point than butter and is less likely to burn. Just heat the oil in a cast iron skillet until very hot, add the steak, and sear on each side to the desired doneness. Voilá! You have the perfect steak.