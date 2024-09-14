Why You Might Want To Skip Out On Butter Basting Meat
Ever enjoy a thick, juicy restaurant steak? Chances are, it's been butter basted. Butter basting is the process of spooning butter over pan-seared meat, giving it a thick, delicious crust with a tender interior. It has long been considered the gold standard for making the perfect steak. After all, what doesn't taste better when drenched in golden butter? It's even part of Gordon Ramsay's repertoire. But there are instances where you might want to reconsider your cooking options, because butter basting can be time-consuming, and its benefits might be overblown. Fortunately, there are alternatives will give you that same rich flavor without the hassle.
It's easy to make mistakes when butter basting — if you burn your butter, there's no going back; the steak is ruined. It's also a little expensive, requiring quite a lot of butter per steak. While butter basting can form a lovely crust to retain moisture in your meat, it doesn't penetrate the steak's surface. Other fats can do the same job without as much potential to set off your fire alarm. Avocado oil has a much higher smoke point than butter and is less likely to burn. Just heat the oil in a cast iron skillet until very hot, add the steak, and sear on each side to the desired doneness. Voilá! You have the perfect steak.
Try your hand at grilling
Grilling is one of the simplest and most classic methods for making steak. It's easy to learn, whether using a charcoal or gas grill. And once you do, you'll find grilling a great addition to your cooking skills. It's also a good alternative if you don't want butter or oil splattered all over your kitchen counter. And you can put multiple steaks on the grill without worrying about crowding the pan.
You won't need butter or oil at all for this method. First, choose your ideal grilled steak recipe and bring the steak to room temperature for even cooking. Then, you'll want to pat your steak dry and season liberally. Preheat the grill to 500-550 degrees Fahrenheit before setting the steak on it. If the grill doesn't sizzle when you add the steak, it's not hot enough, and you won't get juicy steak enveloped in a dark brown crust. As always, remember to take the steak off of the grill a minute or so before it's done. The steak will continue to cook even after being removed from the heat.
Oven baked goodness
Did you know you could pop your steak in the oven like a chicken breast? This is the easiest, most hands-off way to make any meat. The key is to start with a high-quality cut of steak. For this method, you won't need nearly as much fat because you won't need to baste the meat repeatedly. You'll sear the seasoned steak in a cast iron skillet with a couple of tablespoons of oil. Then, you'll transfer it to the oven to complete the cooking process. Again, remove the food a few minutes before the steak's desired doneness because it will continue to cook outside of the oven. You'll have a meal everyone at your dinner party will envy, thinking you slaved over a hot stove with the utmost butter-basting skill. Butter basting is still a great technique to try, but there are many others that you can use to prepare a tender, juicy steak. By employing a variety of cooking methods, you can enjoy the benefits of each one.