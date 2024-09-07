This French Sauce Is The Ultimate Upgrade For Your Potato Salad

When you walk into a summer barbecue, there are a few dishes you'll almost be sure to find: Grilled meats, grilled vegetables, and a heaping bowl of potato salad. Most often, potato salad is served as a side dish to accompany the main course. Although there are more and more variations of potato salad, they can sometimes fall victim to a lack of seasoning, dressing, or flavor kick. A classic potato salad dressing usually involves either mayonnaise or Dijon mustard. But what if there was another French sauce that would upgrade your potato salad to the kind that you can serve as the main course? Sauce gribiche (pronounced "grib-eesh") may just be the potato salad upgrade you didn't know you needed.

Gribiche is a creamy French sauce with Dijon mustard, hard-boiled eggs, vinegar, and mixed herbs. It shares similarities in ingredients with its well-known French cousin, tartar sauce, although the flavors, textures, and preparation are entirely different. With its creamy and textured consistency, sauce gribiche's tangy and bright flavors make the perfect sauce to coat your next potato salad. Although making gribiche from scratch takes a few steps, the result is worth it. Emulsify your egg yolks with Dijon mustard and oil to reach a creamy consistency, then add your vinegar, herbs, and finely chopped egg whites.