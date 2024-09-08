Take A Note From Ina Garten And Give Your Asparagus A Cacio E Pepe-Inspired Topping
There is nothing quite like cacio e pepe pasta. Its simplistic use of pepper, butter, pecorino cheese (and Parmesan in some recipes), and a sprinkle of salt mixed with starchy pasta water create a creamy and flavorful bite that is an easy go-to whenever you need to pull together a quick meal. But nothing says these flavors should be reserved just for pasta. Enter Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa is constantly dishing up tips to help you up your cooking game, and it's the tasty qualities of this pasta dish that have her replicating them for her asparagus.
Per her website, Garten uses a cacio e pepe-inspired topping by turning to similar ingredients like Parmesan, pecorino, black pepper, and some lemon for her asparagus, in an easy and uncomplicated riff that's worth adopting. When these ingredients are combined in a pasta dish they become velvety in texture and savory, nutty, and a little spicy to the taste buds. When you use them as a topping for asparagus or other veggies, the melted cheese and pepper, sans the pasta water, temper any bitterness while serving as a lovely contrast to the vegetables' sweetness. The cheese and pepper don't overpower the taste of the asparagus either, instead complementing it while enhancing it with a textural element.
Other veggies to try
If you like the way Ina Garten's cacio e pepe-inspired topping tastes on top of asparagus, try using it with other veggies. It is perfect for cauliflower which has a mild taste and can readily soak up spices and flavors. Toss your cauliflower with some olive oil and just a little salt and pepper and roast it in the oven. Once it is golden and crispy, or even a little charred, remove it from the oven. Sprinkle the roasted cauliflower with grated cheese and pepper and you will get to enjoy the sophisticated pop of flavor this topping adds. Finish it off with a squeeze of lemon to lighten and brighten the taste.
Garten's cacio e pepe topping is also delicious with Brussels sprouts. Like asparagus, Brussels sprouts can be bitter, but if you work with smaller sprouts, you will find they can be sweet and flavorful as they roast and become crispy. The salty Parmesan and pecorino and the peppery notes balance the taste of roasted Brussels sprouts. You can also use this cheese and pepper combo to really bring out the sweetness of carrots or just about any veggie you might be cooking up.