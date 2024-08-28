This Classic Condiment Is The Flavor Solution To Boring Tuna Salad
Rich in protein and healthy fats and full of oceanic flavors, tuna salad is a classic lunch provision that's both easy to make and tasty. A traditional tuna salad is made with tuna, red onions, celery, mayo, mustard, and lemon juice. Although it's a timeless medley of fish and veggies, repeating recipes can become monotonous. To zhuzh up the flavor of a boring tuna salad, try introducing pesto. Though it's just one of many unexpected ingredients you can add to a tuna salad, it's among the best.
An Italian staple made from fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan, and olive oil, this herbaceous condiment brightens up a bland batch of tuna salad with minimal effort. With its vibrant, aromatic flavor marked by peppery basil notes and nutty undertones accented by a subtle cheesy richness, pesto provides tuna salad with a depth and complexity not found in its traditional form. For those who enjoy the quintessential tuna salad ingredients, you'll be pleased to know that it plays surprisingly well with spicy red onion, crisp celery, sharp mustard, and the mild taste of mayonnaise. Because it contains olive oil, which is a binder, pesto can also work as a complete substitute for mayonnaise and mustard.
Simply dollop a spoonful of pesto into your favorite tuna salad recipe, mix your ingredients, and enjoy! Whether you sandwich it between two slices of sourdough or eat it by the forkful, pesto-kissed tuna salad is anything but ordinary.
Pesto variations for tuna salad
Given that you're already departing from tuna salad traditions, why not push the envelope with some unconventional pesto blends? Not all pesto is made the same, and there are plenty of tasty, unique twists to introduce to tuna salad for even bigger, brighter, and bolder flavors.
Sun-dried tomato pesto adds a concentrated, tangy sweetness that deepens the flavor of tuna salad. Don't worry: That delicate, summery sweetness is offset by the savory notes of cheese and the umami-forward flavor inherent to tomatoes. If tomatoes aren't your thing, try introducing roasted pepper pesto instead. For a touch of luxury, make a tuna salad with truffle-threaded pesto and enjoy a kick of earthy mushroom goodness that grounds the uplifting essence of traditional pesto.
Feeling spicy? Consider adding an Asian-inspired pesto infused with ginger and scallion to your seafood salad for a flavor akin to a spicy tuna roll (bonus points for adding a dash of wasabi). Of course, you can never go wrong with a jalapeño-studded pesto that makes this one-of-a-kind tuna salad all the more intriguing and adventurous.
Jazzing up pesto tuna salad
Whether you opt for a classic jar or select one prepared with daring ingredients, pesto alone is enough to transform tuna salad from ordinary to extraordinary. However, if you want to incorporate other provisions into the dish, there are plenty of ways to do so.
Though it has a bit of a consistency courtesy of Parmesan, pesto tuna salad can benefit from a textural contrast. Crispy shallots provide a satisfying allium crunch that bolsters the garlic; radishes add a sharp, peppery bite for eye-widening depth; and whole pine nuts bring a buttery, nutty flavor inception.
Try serving pesto tuna salad alongside cooked pasta for a starchy base that adds heartiness to the dish and doubles as a protein-packed pasta salad. Fusilli or ridged penne are excellent options as they catch the pesto and hide those rich, green flavors in their tiny yet functional nooks.
Beyond red onion and celery, you can reimagine which vegetables you introduce to your pesto pasta salad. Pickles, olives, or banana peppers bring a bright, tangy, and slightly briny taste to the periphery of the dish. Cucumbers can add a refreshing, thirst-quenching essence that makes the pesto-tinted medley all the more uplifting, while bell peppers bring eye-catching pops of color and a garden-fresh taste to the mix.
Next time you're craving a tuna salad, pop open a jar of pesto and weave it into the dish. Trust us, your tastebuds (and dinner guests) will thank you.