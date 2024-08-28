This Classic Condiment Is The Flavor Solution To Boring Tuna Salad

Rich in protein and healthy fats and full of oceanic flavors, tuna salad is a classic lunch provision that's both easy to make and tasty. A traditional tuna salad is made with tuna, red onions, celery, mayo, mustard, and lemon juice. Although it's a timeless medley of fish and veggies, repeating recipes can become monotonous. To zhuzh up the flavor of a boring tuna salad, try introducing pesto. Though it's just one of many unexpected ingredients you can add to a tuna salad, it's among the best.

An Italian staple made from fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan, and olive oil, this herbaceous condiment brightens up a bland batch of tuna salad with minimal effort. With its vibrant, aromatic flavor marked by peppery basil notes and nutty undertones accented by a subtle cheesy richness, pesto provides tuna salad with a depth and complexity not found in its traditional form. For those who enjoy the quintessential tuna salad ingredients, you'll be pleased to know that it plays surprisingly well with spicy red onion, crisp celery, sharp mustard, and the mild taste of mayonnaise. Because it contains olive oil, which is a binder, pesto can also work as a complete substitute for mayonnaise and mustard.

Simply dollop a spoonful of pesto into your favorite tuna salad recipe, mix your ingredients, and enjoy! Whether you sandwich it between two slices of sourdough or eat it by the forkful, pesto-kissed tuna salad is anything but ordinary.