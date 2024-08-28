The Genius Method For Saving Leftover Lemon Juice

When life hands you lemons, you want to get every last drop of juice from these tart yellow fruits. But if you are grilling a Tuscan flank steak with lemon-Rosemary sauce, baking lemon chess squares, or shaking up a lemon drop martini, you may find that you are left with a lemon that has lots of juice left to squeeze and no place to use it before it goes bad. Don't fret — there is an easy trick so you can join the waste not, want not movement. Freeze the leftover lemon juice in ice cube trays. Genius? We think so.

Start by juicing your leftover lemon halves and wedges or even those whole fruits that are on the brink of going bad. Evenly distribute the juice into your ice trays, and place the trays in the freezer. This hack is literally the meaning of easy peasy lemon squeezy. Once the lemon juice has solidified, you can pop the lemon cubes out of the trays to free them up, place the cubes in a freezer-safe bag, and they'll be ready to use.