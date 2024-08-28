The Salting Tip Stanley Tucci Uses For Unbeatable Risotto

Celebrated actor Stanley Tucci's third act as a food influencer seems to be going well. He hosted Emmy-winning food and culture series "Searching for Italy" and now has his own cookware collection with GreenPan. In fact, it was while feeding his hilarious mom some risotto in exchange for a review of his four-quart sauté pan that Tucci dropped a pro-level risotto tip he learned in Italy.

After lightly toasting (but not really toasting because it wasn't brown, as his mom pointed out) what looks like a pound of arborio rice, Tucci tipped in some white wine. While his mom stirred, Tucci said the Costardi Brothers, an Italian team of chef-siblings who specialize in the rice-based dish, taught him that now is the time to season the rice, and he proceeded to add two pinches of kosher salt.

For the same reason you salt pasta water, salting your risotto rice upfront ensures the grain absorbs maximum seasoning, layering in flavor and setting the scene for a flavorful and perfectly balanced dish.