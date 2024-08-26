Turn This Veggie Into 'Meatballs' For A Delicious Vegetarian Twist
Meat-free versions of dishes can be great for everybody. Whether catering to dietary reasons, hunting for ethical consumerism, trying to trim the monthly budget, or just switching things up, meat alternatives are a win. With a name like meatballs, this might not seem like a logical vegetarian dish, but by subbing out the meat in favor of eggplant, you can get a delicious meal.
With meatballs having a relatively small number of ingredients, replacing the central one could be daunting, but eggplant is the perfect solution to those woes. Eggplant has a noted meaty flavor and (if cooked correctly) has a pleasant texture that can provide a satisfying and filling meal. If you're worried about it delivering everything that you want from meatballs, there are a couple of tricks to add to this twist. You can mix in some cooked lentils to bulk up the meatballs and provide additional protein at a low cost. You can also add some nutritional yeast to provide that umami flavor, which can be particularly helpful if you want to leave out the cheese for a fully vegan version.
How to make eggplant meatballs
The biggest difference when constructing eggplant meatballs rather than classic meatballs is that there's some extra prep work to get your main ingredient ready. Before you start, you'll want to peel the eggplant and then cut it into 1-inch cubes. Heat some olive oil in a pan, toss your eggplant in along with some seasoning, and then let it cook until the pieces of eggplant are tender. Either carefully with a blender or using a potato masher, break the eggplant down into a lumpy mash. You don't want it to be too smooth, but it needs to be able to bind together with other ingredients for the balls.
After that, the rest of the process to make your eggplant meatballs will be pretty much the same as for traditional meat-based ones. If adding cooked lentils, combine them with the eggplant mash at this point. Continue as you would by mixing in breadcrumbs, seasonings, eggs, etc., forming the balls, and then cooking. If you want to go a step further and make the meal vegan, you can leave out any cheese and replace the egg with a flax egg.
Another great eggplant spin on an Italian classic
If you're looking for a vegetarian alternative to another Italian classic, then eggplant can ride in to the rescue once again. Chicken (or veal) parmesan is another dish where the meat feels so central that swapping it out might seem like a fruitless effort. But when done right, eggplant parmesan is delicious in its own right.
To make hearty eggplant parmesan, the key is to remove as much moisture as you can beforehand — otherwise, you risk dreaded mushy eggplant in the middle of your dish. Cut the eggplant into rounds or long slices, lay them on a wire rack, and sprinkle both sides liberally with salt. Leave the eggplant out for at least an hour or two before cooking. Then, you can dredge it in flour, egg, and panko breadcrumbs and cook. Frying it in oil is classic, but it works great when baked on a tray in the oven too.