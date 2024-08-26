Turn This Veggie Into 'Meatballs' For A Delicious Vegetarian Twist

Meat-free versions of dishes can be great for everybody. Whether catering to dietary reasons, hunting for ethical consumerism, trying to trim the monthly budget, or just switching things up, meat alternatives are a win. With a name like meatballs, this might not seem like a logical vegetarian dish, but by subbing out the meat in favor of eggplant, you can get a delicious meal.

With meatballs having a relatively small number of ingredients, replacing the central one could be daunting, but eggplant is the perfect solution to those woes. Eggplant has a noted meaty flavor and (if cooked correctly) has a pleasant texture that can provide a satisfying and filling meal. If you're worried about it delivering everything that you want from meatballs, there are a couple of tricks to add to this twist. You can mix in some cooked lentils to bulk up the meatballs and provide additional protein at a low cost. You can also add some nutritional yeast to provide that umami flavor, which can be particularly helpful if you want to leave out the cheese for a fully vegan version.