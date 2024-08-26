For The Ultimate Bruschetta, Change How You Chop Those Tomatoes

Few appetizers are as refreshing as bright, vibrant Italian bruschetta. It's endlessly customizable, with countless variations on the recipe developed over the years. Modern bruschetta toppings include everything from smoky eggplant and charred peppers to summery flavors with peaches and other sweet fruits. Still, it's tough to beat the classic fresh tomato bruschetta with its juicy flavors and bright colors that pair perfectly with the satisfying crunch of the bread base.

However, one dilemma tomato bruschetta faces is being watery, with tomato juices spilling from the bread unceremoniously. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Meal, Michelin star chef and restaurateur Joe Isidori of Arthur & Sons in NYC shared a technique for an upgraded bruschetta that solves the messy juice problem.

He recommends cutting bruschetta tomatoes into bigger chunks and explains, "Larger pieces retain the tomato's integrity, offering better mouthfeel and a more robust flavor." On the flip side, Isidori explains, "Finely diced tomatoes can make the dish too watery, diluting the flavor and compromising the texture." While it's a simple recipe on the surface, there are intricacies to the process that can be tweaked to create the perfect bruschetta.