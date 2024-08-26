For The Ultimate Bruschetta, Change How You Chop Those Tomatoes
Few appetizers are as refreshing as bright, vibrant Italian bruschetta. It's endlessly customizable, with countless variations on the recipe developed over the years. Modern bruschetta toppings include everything from smoky eggplant and charred peppers to summery flavors with peaches and other sweet fruits. Still, it's tough to beat the classic fresh tomato bruschetta with its juicy flavors and bright colors that pair perfectly with the satisfying crunch of the bread base.
However, one dilemma tomato bruschetta faces is being watery, with tomato juices spilling from the bread unceremoniously. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Meal, Michelin star chef and restaurateur Joe Isidori of Arthur & Sons in NYC shared a technique for an upgraded bruschetta that solves the messy juice problem.
He recommends cutting bruschetta tomatoes into bigger chunks and explains, "Larger pieces retain the tomato's integrity, offering better mouthfeel and a more robust flavor." On the flip side, Isidori explains, "Finely diced tomatoes can make the dish too watery, diluting the flavor and compromising the texture." While it's a simple recipe on the surface, there are intricacies to the process that can be tweaked to create the perfect bruschetta.
How to prevent bruschetta from becoming watery
In addition to cutting your tomatoes into larger pieces, another simple prepping tip for preventing soggy bruschetta is to peel and seed your tomatoes before dicing them, to retain their crispness. Additionally, you can help prevent the bread from becoming soaked with juices by waiting until serving to put the bruschetta topping on the bread slices. Using a slotted spoon for serving to strain out excess juice is one other technique to minimize issue.
You can also keep your bruschetta crisp by picking the right type of bread. Varieties that are both thicker and crunchier (often being grilled) will be better at preventing sogginess as they won't soak up the tomato juice as easily. Some great options include baguette slices and sourdough, though if you want bread that both retains its softness and stays firm, consider ciabatta or focaccia. Ensuring your bruschetta doesn't absorb too much liquid isn't the only way to take it to the next level. For the ultimate bruschetta, your choice of tomato is also key.
The best tomatoes for bruschetta
For the best bruschetta, Isidori recommends Vine Ripe tomatoes. He describes, "they're bright, juicy, and full of flavor." He also suggests, "For something different try heirloom varieties like the Purple Cherokee, which is meaty with a robust, nostalgic tomato flavor reminiscent of garden-fresh tomatoes." While great on its own, this variety also makes for terrific pairings, as heirloom tomatoes work well for a bruschetta with avocado, cured meats, or savory cheeses.
Isidori also emphasizes that "Tomatoes should be perfectly ripe — under-ripe tomatoes are too mealy, while overripe ones become mushy." To obtain flavorful, perfectly ripe tomatoes, consider shopping at your local farmer's market. Supermarket tomatoes tend to taste bland because of their genetic alterations that prioritize uniform shape and color. They are also often picked prematurely so that they last longer. According to Isidori, it's best to stay away from canned tomatoes, which don't have the freshness and texture that make bruschetta shine. With these easy tips, you'll have a bruschetta appetizer so good it'll overshadow the main course!