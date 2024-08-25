Here's What It Means When Pre-Packaged Food Is Labeled 'Clean'

When shopping at your local grocery store, you're bound to come across numerous terms and buzzwords on food packaging. Should you encounter labels with the word "clean," keep in mind there's no clear definition of what clean means when it comes to food. However, the term is often used to describe items that are minimally processed or aren't processed at all, offer plenty of nutrients, and lack unnecessary additives such as excess sugar and salt.

Food labeled as clean falls into a similar category as those bearing the word "natural" on the label, which can also cause some confusion in the grocery aisle. For instance, there's a difference between natural and organic food labels, as the latter category is subject to specific federal standards designating how it's produced and what ingredients are included. Conversely, foods labeled as natural aren't subject to the same rigorous standards.

While challenging, understanding what these labels are trying to communicate is important, as it affects your ability to knowledgeably choose items for your household.