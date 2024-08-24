For The Best Mug Cake, Don't Make This Topping Mistake

If you're a fan of simple and delicious desserts, there's surely a special place in your heart (and stomach) for easily-assembled mug cakes. For those rare occasions you can't muster the energy required to make chocolate chip cookies or a simple sheet cake, mug cakes are astoundingly simple to put together and, more often than not, take less than a few minutes to cook. Yet, compiling this delicious dessert in such a small amount of time might trick you into thinking all mug cake recipes are completely foolproof. As it turns out, to achieve ultra-satisfying results each and every time, use discretion when applying extras to this simple treat. More specifically, cook mug cakes before adorning them with your favorite toppings.

While some might assume the best microwaveable mug cake recipes are merely simplified versions of traditional layer cakes, the cooking process alone sets the former apart by a long shot. Ovens have versatility in temperature, which gives them the ability to brown, caramelize, and crisp food, while microwaves cook with speed that produces a high base temperature through electromagnetic radiation. Microwave's high-heat technology often causes a steaming effect, which can be a detriment to certain foods. To create the perfect mug cake, only add certain toppings once this convenient dessert has been adequately cooked. Since there are so many mug cake recipes to choose from, there are also a lot of potential toppings that may or may not produce the best taste and texture once blitzed in the microwave.