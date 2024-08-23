The Classic Spice You've Overlooked For Homemade Jam

In addition to being a great way to use up the glut of extra fruit growing in your yard or garden, homemade jam offers an opportunity for culinary experimentation. You're free to mix different fruits together to create bold combinations you won't find in a Smucker's jar. It could be as common as a mixed berry jam or something more unique, like hot pepper jam. You might experiment with consistency, making the jam as thick or thin as you like. Incorporating spices takes things up a further notch, and saffron is one you shouldn't overlook.

Cinnamon and nutmeg are go-tos for homemade jam. It's no mystery as to why: They're delicious. But saffron deserves a spot beside them. It's floral, sweet, and ever so slightly tangy, which goes wonderfully with a wide variety of fruits. It's also sure to wow anyone who tries it. Sure, it's a little pricey — but it's just the thing to make a jam no one will ever forget.