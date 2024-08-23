Consider This Tip When Making Pudding Shots For Your Next Party

Jell-O shots are a college holdover that find their way to backyard barbecues and adult game night, but if you want to show your family and friends that you've upped your game since those days, you should serve up some pudding shots. Pudding shots are exactly what they sound like. However, they have more of a dessert-like vibe. Pudding shots are perfect for fall or anytime you want an adult treat. Whether you are a novice or pro at making them, from time to time you may find them to be runny when they're done, but there is an easy fix for this problem that involves another velvety smooth ingredient: whipped cream.

Pudding shots use boxed pudding mix made with a fraction of the milk the directions call for the foundation along with a complementary alcohol or alcohols stirred into the mix. But if the alcohol-infused pudding seems a little thin and is dripping off your whisk or beater, simply fold in some whipped cream or Cool Whip before you fill your mini solo cups or fancy shot glasses and place them in the fridge to set. This creamy addition will thicken up the pudding while lightening the texture of your pudding shots in the same breath.