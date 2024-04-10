Expert Tips For Blending Frozen Cocktails Like A Pro

There's nothing like a cool cocktail to wind down in the evening. But as the days get warmer, you may find that even a chilled libation isn't quite enough to keep off the heat. Luckily, you can turn your favorite drinks into slushy cocktails, whether it's sangria, a colorful blue frozen margarita, or some other boozy beverage. If you want to make drinks such as these, ​​Justin Lavenue, owner and operator of The Roosevelt Room and The Eleanor in Austin, Texas, has some suggestions.

He explained that the first thing you want to do is "use a high-quality blender and blend the drink on its highest speed." That, paired with the perfect ratio of ice to cocktail and the correct size and style of ice are Lavenue's keys to creating blended boozy beverages that will impress a crowd. He also said that a little bit of preparation and a chilled glass are key to getting a great drink.