Expert Tips For Blending Frozen Cocktails Like A Pro
There's nothing like a cool cocktail to wind down in the evening. But as the days get warmer, you may find that even a chilled libation isn't quite enough to keep off the heat. Luckily, you can turn your favorite drinks into slushy cocktails, whether it's sangria, a colorful blue frozen margarita, or some other boozy beverage. If you want to make drinks such as these, Justin Lavenue, owner and operator of The Roosevelt Room and The Eleanor in Austin, Texas, has some suggestions.
He explained that the first thing you want to do is "use a high-quality blender and blend the drink on its highest speed." That, paired with the perfect ratio of ice to cocktail and the correct size and style of ice are Lavenue's keys to creating blended boozy beverages that will impress a crowd. He also said that a little bit of preparation and a chilled glass are key to getting a great drink.
The correct ice makes a difference
Although we often think of the fruit, syrups, and booze in frozen cocktails as being the most important ingredients, the ice in your drink also plays a key role. It's what helps cool your beverage down and gives it that thick, slushy-like consistency. Justin Lavenue explained that "large cubed ice straight from the freezer will always make for the best-frozen drinks." Crushed ice, which is a common choice, melts more quickly. Plus, the heat and motion of the blades can cause it to melt a bit even when you're blending, which can lead to a more watery and less thick drink.
Another tip for making perfect frozen cocktails that Lavenue offers is to "start with a ratio of 1.5 parts ice to 1 part cocktail, so if your cocktail volume is 20 oz, start with using 30 ounces of ice. You can add more ice to the blender if you need to in order to reach the desired consistency." The goal here is to get a cocktail that isn't too watery or too thick and it's easier to add more than to fix an overshot frozen drink later.
Don't forget about preparation
Besides what happens when you're blending the drink, it's also important to think about what to do before you get to work making your cocktail. Justin Lavenue says proper food prep is key, stating that you should "always pre-chill all of your ingredients, use straight from the freezer, and pour the drink into a frozen glass."
By pre-chilling your ingredients and your glass, you help keep the temperature of the final beverage low and once again, avoid a watery drink. And remember, if you're using things like frozen fruit, it's a good idea to cut them into smaller chunks to make the blending process easier and faster.
Although these might seem like simple tricks, they can make a major difference when it comes to how your cocktail turns out. So, next time you're blending up frozen summer libations, remember Lavenue's tips and you'll be sure to make a restaurant-worthy treat.