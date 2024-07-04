Top Tips For Plating Up A Beautiful Veggie Platter

Whether arranged for a party buffet or a roundtable centerpiece at an office meeting, vegetable platters are a smorgasbord of bite-sized, nutrient-dense provisions perfect for feeding groups of people. Although veggie platters are often sold at supermarkets, making your own gives you more agency over the selection of produce and, of course, the aesthetic of the spread. But how exactly can you assemble a certifiably beautiful veggie platter? Daily Meal spoke with Chef Priyanka Naik, award-winning vegan chef, restaurateur, Food Network champion, and acclaimed writer and author of "The Modern Tiffin," for some exclusive tips on plating a visually striking vegetable platter.

First things first: The freshness of your vegetables is essential. Avoid making the common mistakes shoppers make when buying produce by selecting perfectly ripe, vividly-colored veggies free from mushy, soft spots and mold. Naik suggests not dicing vegetables with high water content before assembling the platter, proposing that home chefs avoid cutting "juicy veggies — like tomato, cucumbers — ahead of time, as they will become soggy."

Although salt is a great flavor enhancer, it also removes moisture from produce. When assembling a vegetable platter, Naik instructs us "not to salt any of the veggies until right before serving" to ensure they're plump and succulent. If your gathering is outdoors, serve the platter just before your guests arrive, and consider covering it with a glass top to give it an elegant shield from pests.