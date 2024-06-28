The Rolling Trick That Prevents Raw Bacon From Sticking Together

The rolling hack is not only effective but efficient in helping you unpack your bacon by forcing the strips to un-cling from one another and roll with you. This means your individual pieces remain intact, and your slices don't emerge in one big blob. Start by cutting your package open at one end so that air can escape — note that you'll be rolling towards the open end. Then, starting with the closed end, roll your bacon pack up so it forms a yule log of bacon and wrapping and give it a good press to release any tension. After you flatten the roll back out, remove the wrapping and see for yourself how easily the bacon strips pull away from each other!

As simple as it seems, there are a few things to keep in mind with this hack. First, only use raw refrigerated bacon. You can thaw a once-frozen pack, but rolling up your bacon straight out of the freezer will cause it to break and the hack won't work.

Another thing to note is that this works primarily with raw bacon, as pre-cooked bacon shouldn't be as sticky. Dealing with raw bacon requires extra safety precautions, including washing your hands after touching the raw meat and cleaning off any surfaces that the raw meat came into contact with. Unnatural surfaces such as marble countertops or plastic cutting boards are ideal for this since the bacteria from the raw meat won't seep in.