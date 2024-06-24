The Penny Trick For A Perfect Serving Of Pasta Every Time

If you want to get really fancy when measuring long noodles, you can invest in a cool pasta tool for your kitchen called a pasta measurer. This long stick is marked with pre-measured holes that measure grams of pasta. If you don't have this device, you can also get creative and use the top of a one-liter soda bottle to measure. Bunch the noodles together and place them in the opening until it's filled in, which will amount to approximately one serving. If in a pinch, you can also make a circle with your pointer finger and thumb which is about the size same size, and just eyeball the amount.

But if you are measuring short types of pasta like macaroni or rotini for a baked mac and cheese or a pasta salad, break out your measuring cups. A half a cup of these dried noodles is also equal to a single serving. Of course, if you are opening a package or box of your favorite pasta shape and you know how many servings it contains, you can always divide your pasta into equal amounts accordingly and place individual servings in plastic bags that are tightly sealed until you are ready to use.

While most of these methods are not an exact science, they will give you a fairly accurate measurement of just how much pasta you want to eat when dining alone.