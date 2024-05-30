The Zesty Addition To Add To Sparkling Water For Pickle Lovers
Are you looking to spice up your sparkling water? Well, if you're a fan of pickles, we have the perfect solution: pickle brine. Before writing this idea off, hear us out. If you're a pickle lover, you probably already have a jar or two chilling in the fridge. But after you savor that last pickle, what do you do with the leftover juice? We say put it to good use by combining it with sparkling water.
There are many ways to use leftover pickle juice, but one of the easiest is simply pouring a shot or two into a tall glass of sparkling water. And if you enjoy salty or sour flavors, you're in for a real treat. Not only is this zesty beverage super refreshing, but it's also hydrating and healthy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, some pickle juices contain probiotics to support a healthy gut and sodium to replenish lost electrolytes on hot days or after a sweaty workout.
If you want to get more creative in the kitchen, make pickle brine ice cubes. Popping a couple of pickle-flavored cubes into your sparkling water will keep it extra cold while adding a touch of flavor as it melts. And if you really want to up your beverage game, combine sparkling water and pickle brine into a cocktail, like ranch water. If you're unfamiliar with this simple, summery drink, you can easily learn how to make one at home.
How to make a pickleback ranch water
Ranch water is a Texas-born cocktail typically containing Topo Chico's sparkling mineral water, tequila, and lime juice. Adding a pickleback only enhances the ranch water experience (assuming you're a fan of pickles, of course). You can simply add a shot of pickle brine to the traditional recipe. The result is a zesty, unassuming cocktail with a zesty, briny flavor.
If it's your first time making this drink, we've got your back. In an interview with the Daily Meal, Austin-based bar owner Justin Lavenue gave us some simple tips for making the best ranch water possible. He recommended starting the with the lime juice and tequila, and using "a high-quality tequila with a sweeter, silkier body/flavor profile." We recommend adding the pickle brine next, followed by the sparkling water. Adding the sparkling water last will help it retain its carbonation, giving you an extra bubbly beverage. And while you can use any sparkling water out there, Topo Chico is known to be effervescent and slightly salty, which complements the other ingredients in ranch water perfectly.