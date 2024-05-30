The Zesty Addition To Add To Sparkling Water For Pickle Lovers

Are you looking to spice up your sparkling water? Well, if you're a fan of pickles, we have the perfect solution: pickle brine. Before writing this idea off, hear us out. If you're a pickle lover, you probably already have a jar or two chilling in the fridge. But after you savor that last pickle, what do you do with the leftover juice? We say put it to good use by combining it with sparkling water.

There are many ways to use leftover pickle juice, but one of the easiest is simply pouring a shot or two into a tall glass of sparkling water. And if you enjoy salty or sour flavors, you're in for a real treat. Not only is this zesty beverage super refreshing, but it's also hydrating and healthy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, some pickle juices contain probiotics to support a healthy gut and sodium to replenish lost electrolytes on hot days or after a sweaty workout.

If you want to get more creative in the kitchen, make pickle brine ice cubes. Popping a couple of pickle-flavored cubes into your sparkling water will keep it extra cold while adding a touch of flavor as it melts. And if you really want to up your beverage game, combine sparkling water and pickle brine into a cocktail, like ranch water. If you're unfamiliar with this simple, summery drink, you can easily learn how to make one at home.