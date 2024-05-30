The Secret Ingredient For An Ultra Refreshing Margarita

Margaritas are a refreshing and relatively simple cocktail, which makes them ideal when entertaining guests at home. Along with a zesting tip to make you a homemade-margarita pro, note that incorporating different ingredients can also elevate the beverage to bold new heights. In this case, consider adding some fresh mint into the mix, as the herb nicely complements the other flavors found in the drink.

Margaritas are most often made with tequila, a potent liquor known for its subtly sweet yet earthy flavor. Margaritas can also be made with mezcal, which has a smoky flavor profile. No matter which you choose, the brightness of fresh mint is a great way to offset these bold flavors and ensure the perfect balance in your cocktail.

As for how much mint to use in your homemade margarita, that ultimately depends on your flavor preferences. If you're not sure, 8 sprigs of mint (keep in mind that 1 sprig equals approximately 6 medium- to large-sized leaves) per every 6 ounces of liquor is a good ratio to start with.