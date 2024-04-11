Become A Homemade Margarita Pro With This Zesting Tip

What better way to bask in the glow of a beautiful sunny day than to sit on a patio and sip margaritas, mojitos, and other refreshing cocktails? Made from blanco tequila, orange liqueur such as triple sec, and lime juice, margaritas are almost always served over ice or blended into frozen cocktails. Part of what makes margaritas refreshing has a lot to do with the lime juice. If you typically make margaritas at home and want to perfect your cocktail-making skills, consider using citrus in more ways than one.

While you can easily combine store-bought margarita mix with tequila for a fast and simple alternative, a homemade mix made from citrus juice and zest adds a bright yet sweet flavor to handcrafted margaritas. Instead of adding only lime juice to your cocktail shaker, prepare a complex-tasting zest-infused juice medley. Citrus gives this cocktail a refreshing tart flavor, and using the zest amplifies its underlying aroma and taste. Zest or the outer peel contains fruits' inner oils and flavor notes that are less sour and acidic than the juice. This flavor-loaded ingredient will take your homemade margaritas to the next level.