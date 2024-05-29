This Type Of Cocktail Is The Secret To Taming Spicy Food

We've all been there. You've overestimated your tolerance for spicy food and found yourself in quite a pickle. As your mouth begins to burn, you instinctively reach for a beverage — but will that gulp help the issue or exacerbate it? Ultimately, this depends on what you're drinking, but if you want to play it extra safe, we recommend ordering a beverage known to soothe a mouth on fire. Luckily, we have just the answer.

Surprisingly enough, vodka is the secret to taming spicy food. If we're being honest, taking a shot of vodka alone may help distract you from the pain. However, vodka's ability to neutralize spicy food isn't just about getting you tipsy. In reality, the reason alcohol calms that fiery sensation is twofold. For one, the Journal of Pain reports that alcohol reduces pain intensity. And according to a Science Direct publication, alcohol also breaks down capsaicin, the compound that makes spicy food hot.

So, does this mean you should drink straight vodka to tame spicy food? Only if you want to. But if shooting vodka isn't your thing, we recommend going for a vodka cocktail. After all, food is meant to be enjoyed, and there are a host of vodka cocktails that pair perfectly with spicy meals.