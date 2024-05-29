The Chocolate Chip Brand We Honestly Think Tastes Like Dirt

There's nothing like biting into a warm, gooey, melty chocolate chip cookie that's hot out of the oven (bonus points if you dunk it in a refreshing glass of ice-cold milk). But one of the most important parts of crafting this superb tried-and-true sweet treat lies in choosing the best chocolate chips from the best chocolate chip brands. The trouble is, not all brands are equally tasty, and there's one brand in particular that you might want to skip: Hu Kitchen. Unfortunately, the morsels this brand offers lack the rich and sweet flavor for which chocolate chips are known and loved. Among other factors, they have no added sugar, contributing to a chalky aftertaste and disappointing flavor reminiscent of potting soil.

But perhaps the worst offense is that they don't even melt in the oven, giving you that gooey, warm bite you look for in classic chocolate chip cookies. The cocoa butter in chocolate helps it to melt, and chocolate chips with less cocoa butter tend to have a higher melting point. While Hu Kitchen doesn't specify the exact amount of cocoa butter in its chocolate chips, it lists organic fair trade cocoa butter as the second to last ingredient. Since ingredients are ordered on food labels from greatest to least, this may indicate that there isn't a lot of it in the chocolate chips, which would ultimately lead to less melty, gooey goodness in your cookies.