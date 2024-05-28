That Time Justin Timberlake Tried To Invent A New Berry (And It Kind Of Worked)

Calling all fruit fans! If you love berries, there's a new one you have to try — and it's all thanks to Justin Timberlake. Although you might not associate the pop icon with produce, he inadvertently created a new berry after a since-deleted Instagram video went viral in 2017. The same video is still on Timberlake's Facebook page, and in the clip, JT snacks on a bowl of mixed berries when he realizes a blueberry fits ever-so-perfectly into a raspberry. Coincidence? "I think not!" says the singer, who immediately names his creation a "braspberry" before popping it into his mouth and exiting the scene.

Was Timberlake the first to think of this clever snack hack? Probably not. The concept is quite simple, and if you played with your fruit as a kid, you may have already discovered the braspberry. After all, raspberries and blueberries make an unexpected but winning food combination that's absolutely delicious. However, the braspberry didn't actually need inventing; it just needed the right marketing campaign. And what better way to spur on some braspberry publicity than through an artist like JT?