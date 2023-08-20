How To Pick The Best Watermelon & Other Fruits

Selecting strawberries calls for strategic timing — opt for in-season or locally grown varieties for the most flavorful berries. Strawberry season is during spring and early summer, so picking them during those months will provide a sweeter taste compared to off-season berries. This is largely because strawberries are shipped during off-season months and can lose quality during the journey.

There are strawberry varieties you might not be aware of, and a supermarket might not specify which berries you're buying, so it helps to know what to look for. A vibrant, deep red color is your go-to signal of ripeness; avoid pale or partially white strawberries, as they might lack in sweetness. Remember, size isn't everything — smaller strawberries can pack a powerful flavor punch.

As you're picking strawberries to buy, it helps to prioritize color and freshness over size, and steer clear of any bruises, soft spots, or mold growth. A good way to check for any molding or blemishes is to turn the carton over and look at the bottom, where moisture collects. And one of the best ways to see if the fruit is ripe and ready is to smell it — if it smells sweet and like a strawberry you'd want to bite, it's likely a good carton to bring home.