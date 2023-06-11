The Sweet And Spicy Condiment To Make With Unripe Mangos

For people who neither live in a tropical climate nor have a backyard with two to three mango varieties, they have to be content with buying a mango that has probably been ripened en route. Sure, there are some compromises in quality but at least it is possible to source it.

In comparison, unripe (or green) mangos are a bit harder to find because most retailers and customers value ripe, juicy mangos. This is a shame because unripe mangos are the basis for a delicious South Asian pickle or condiment known as mango achaar (achaar being the Hindi word for pickles). It is a balance of tangy, sweet, and spicy flavors thanks to its list of ingredients, which consists of unripe mangos, aromatic spices, salt and oil. It also challenges what people assume is a "pickle" as there is no vinegar-salt brine here.

In South Asian cuisine, mango achaar, just like lime achaar, is a standard accompaniment to rice dishes. You can also just scoop and eat it with papadams but be prepared for your mouth to pucker from the tangy aftertaste.