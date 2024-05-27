The Chuck E. Cheese Origin Fact That We Totally Forgot About

Nolan Bushnell's original inspiration for the chain, as he explained to Fast Company, came from ancient history: "[...] celebration had food, drink, and games, without exception. Whether you were talking about the summer solstice with primitive man to the circuses in Rome. There was always an entertainment element. I always felt that was something that was lacking in restaurants."

But how do you get from pagan solstice rituals to an animatronic mouse? The Disney corporation, apparently, as Bushnell was inspired by the Tiki Room at Disneyland, which already had animatronic parrots. He didn't go straight from parrots to mice, either, as his first idea was to call it "Coyote Pizza." To this end, he ordered a full body costume that he thought was a coyote — only when it arrived, the costume turned out to be a rat. Bushnell rolled with it, theming his animatronics (which have sadly now come to an end) around the same concept.

The original tone and tenor of the animatronics was also, uh ... different. The first animatronic Chuck E. was a cigar-smoking New Jersey insult comic who made jokes laden with sexual innuendo. Not exactly suitable material for children, but that's not even the strangest thing Bushnell came up with for his signature character.