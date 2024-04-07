Yes, You Can Have An Adult Birthday At Chuck E Cheese. But Should You?

After the excitement of becoming a legal adult at age 18 and then graduating to the drinking age at 21, most adults stop celebrating their birthdays in big, elaborate ways like they used to as kids. What was once a yearly celebration with pizza and arcade games has evolved into an intimate dinner with the few in your friend group who could get the night off work. While there is no shame in a low-key celebration, everyone deserves to celebrate their birthday in a big way no matter their age.

If you're looking to celebrate your adult birthday party with tasty food and a nostalgic ambiance, consider Chuck E. Cheese. That's right – the site that hosted so many adolescent birthday celebrations will still welcome you with open arms. The basic party package includes two hours at a reserved table decked out in party decorations, two slices of pizza, and unlimited soft drinks per guest as well as 45 "Play Points" and birthday entertainment. Most locations also offer party foods like wings, meatballs, and salad.

They even have a "Grown-Up Menu" that features more adult pizza toppings like BBQ chicken and spicy Hawaiian, catering to those attending with kids or healing their own inner children. The company's website confirms, "We welcome everyone at any age! Age limits for a party package? Never!" For those who might ask "why," we ask: "Why not?" There is plenty of appeal for having your birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese, although there are some things to keep in mind before booking.