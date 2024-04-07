Yes, You Can Have An Adult Birthday At Chuck E Cheese. But Should You?
After the excitement of becoming a legal adult at age 18 and then graduating to the drinking age at 21, most adults stop celebrating their birthdays in big, elaborate ways like they used to as kids. What was once a yearly celebration with pizza and arcade games has evolved into an intimate dinner with the few in your friend group who could get the night off work. While there is no shame in a low-key celebration, everyone deserves to celebrate their birthday in a big way no matter their age.
If you're looking to celebrate your adult birthday party with tasty food and a nostalgic ambiance, consider Chuck E. Cheese. That's right – the site that hosted so many adolescent birthday celebrations will still welcome you with open arms. The basic party package includes two hours at a reserved table decked out in party decorations, two slices of pizza, and unlimited soft drinks per guest as well as 45 "Play Points" and birthday entertainment. Most locations also offer party foods like wings, meatballs, and salad.
They even have a "Grown-Up Menu" that features more adult pizza toppings like BBQ chicken and spicy Hawaiian, catering to those attending with kids or healing their own inner children. The company's website confirms, "We welcome everyone at any age! Age limits for a party package? Never!" For those who might ask "why," we ask: "Why not?" There is plenty of appeal for having your birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese, although there are some things to keep in mind before booking.
Before you book, consider those around you
By all accounts, a pre-planned party where you don't have to worry about making any food or cleaning up your home, plus an "all you can play" game card sounds like the perfect birthday party. And while Charles Entertainment Cheese (yes, that is his full government name) may not turn you away, be ready for a few weird looks from parents and younger celebrators with significantly fewer candles on their birthday cakes.
A wholesome group of adults in party hats eating pizza and playing games sounds like an amazing time, but keep those around you in mind. You and your loved ones will likely be the biggest kids in the arcade, which can become rather intimidating to the younger guests who are also trying to celebrate their birthdays. The restaurant has made it clear that they welcome adults to celebrate their birthdays at Chuck E. Cheese, but it still mainly caters to children – so, be mindful of how "adult" you are partying while young children are present.
You may also want to keep an eye on your alcohol intake while celebrating. Most locations offer a selection of beer and wine for those over 21 who are looking to sip on something a bit stronger as they watch Mr. Cheese and his band sing the same few songs over and over. But while getting buzzed at your favorite childhood eatery may sound like the ultimate night of fun, things can quickly go sideways when alcohol is involved.
Chuck E. Cheese may look a bit different than you remember
For most fans, the fun-filled restaurant and arcade is a source of nostalgic childhood memories, but Chuck E. Cheese has also been the victim of wild conspiracies. The pizza place was once accused of recycling pizzas by taking the uneaten slices from old pizzas and Frankensteining them together to save money and time. The company quickly debunked that rumor, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that its pizzas are all "made to order." Chuck E. Cheese did once offer Cheetos as a pizza topping, but the company has reassured fans that none of its uneaten slices have ever been recycled, regardless of their wacky toppings.
Chuck E. Cheese has also made quite a few changes to its look, service, and entertainment over the years in an attempt to alter its image, including ditching tokens and paper tickets for "Play Pass Cards" and credits, updating Chuck E.'s look, and yes ... removing the animatronic band. In a press release back in November 2023, the company confirmed that all except one location in Northridge, California, will retire its life-sized musical animatronics.
The inevitable end of the Chuck E. Cheese animatronics had been rumored a few times – most recently following the success of the "Five Nights At Freddy's" games and movie franchise that centers around a haunted pizzeria that reminds us a little too much of Chuck E. and the gang. While the company claims that its latest evolutions have nothing to do with the FNAF franchise, the timing is still a little suspicious.