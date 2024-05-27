The Simplest Straining Hack For Cooking Ground Beef

When it comes to cooking with ground beef, the possibilities are endless. Watching it sizzle in the pan as it turns crispy brown and fills the air with a delicious aroma is the best part about trying any one of the many ground beef recipes. But there's just one thing that almost ruins the process: grease. No one wants a thick layer of fat in soups or stews, as it'll just alter the final taste and texture. Thankfully, there's a simple hack using tin foil that might make straining ground beef less of a hassle.

You see, draining the fat in your kitchen sink is one mistake you should never make with ground beef. If you've done that before, now would be a great time to stop. Just after cooking, the grease is liquid because the temperature is still hot, so it flows easily. But animal fat is sneaky and will eventually solidify somewhere along your pipes when it cools down. The problem may not appear immediately, but eventually, enough fatty deposits build up along your kitchen pipes to clog them. Next thing you know, you're shelling out big bucks to the plumber to get your drain working again. Doesn't sound fun, does it? To avoid this disaster, most people simply mop up the extra oil with paper towels. But this is so wasteful, and it can get messy. So, reach for your roll of aluminum foil instead.