Cover Cheese Balls With Dried Cranberries And Thank Us Later

There are certain foods we all deem necessary when hosting friends and family get-togethers. Next to colorful charcuterie boards, veggie platters, and classic deviled eggs, many of us snack lovers have a soft spot for cheese balls. Who willingly turns down a few crackers smeared with a combination of luscious cream cheese and a semi-firm salty cheese like cheddar? One of the most alluring qualities of a stellar cheese ball (besides the cheese) lies in the wide range of external extras that coat these tasty snacks. Aside from herbs and spices, cheese balls are often rolled in colorful textured foods like salted nuts, dried seeds, and chopped fruit. And if you've never covered a cheese ball in dried cranberries, then you might be missing out.

Dried cranberries are the perfect ingredient to give your cheese ball a bit of extra color and flavor. Their concentrated, tart flavor profile may give you a deeper appreciation for the nuanced flavors of herbs and soft cheese. Moreover, since these dark red fruits are already dried out, you don't have to worry about excess moisture leaching out and affecting the consistency of your perfectly formed snack of choice. Before discussing ways to make a delicious cheese ball with fresh cranberries instead of dried, let's reveal why these small dried fruits are the perfect accompaniment to your next cheese ball along with the ingredients that will help bring out their sweet and tangy flavor.