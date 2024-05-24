Use This Kitchen Tool To Make Quick Work Of Those Sandwich Crusts

No one can deny the deliciousness of a sandwich made with soft, pillowy bread and your favorite fillings. While crustless sandwiches are mostly associated with young picky eaters, or reception-style finger food, there is something to be said about consuming a sandwich without having to chew through walls of crust. Whether you're putting together traditional peanut butter and jelly, making a tray of tea sandwiches, or a classic deli Reuben, you may be on the lookout for a useful tool to slice off sandwich crusts with more efficiency. While you can always use a knife to remove the crusts, a pizza cutter proves to be an easy and quick alternative.

Chef's knives may leave you with uneven cuts and bread knives have serrated edges which means more work to get a clean cut. Pizza cutters can effectively tackle this job due to their extra sharp blades and ability to slice through bread in one motion. When it comes to removing sandwich crusts, any style pizza cutter will do. As long as the blade is sharp, you can either use a wheel or rocking-style pizza cutter. Whether rocking or rolling, pizza cutters help remove sandwich crusts in a snap.